CT Forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Breezy and cooler;46;30;NW;15;33%;1%;6 Chester;Breezy and cooler;44;28;NW;15;31%;1%;6 Danbury;Cooler;46;25;NW;13;31%;0%;6 Groton;Breezy in the a.m.;46;28;NW;15;30%;1%;6 Hartford;Breezy and cooler;44;28;NW;15;30%;1%;5 Meriden;Breezy and cooler;44;26;NW;15;31%;1%;5 New Haven;Breezy and cooler;46;30;NNW;15;34%;1%;6 Oxford;Breezy and cooler;42;27;NW;14;34%;0%;6 Willimantic;Breezy and cooler;43;24;WNW;15;32%;1%;5 Windsor Locks;Breezy and cooler;44;27;WNW;15;30%;0%;5 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather