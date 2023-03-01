CT Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A shower in the a.m.;54;30;NW;7;76%;55%;2 Chester;A shower in the a.m.;53;28;NW;7;80%;56%;2 Danbury;A shower in the a.m.;54;28;NW;7;73%;55%;2 Groton;Showers around;51;30;NW;8;81%;60%;1 Hartford;Showers around;50;28;NW;8;75%;71%;2 Meriden;A shower in the a.m.;53;27;NW;7;76%;58%;2 New Haven;Showers around;53;30;NW;7;76%;60%;2 Oxford;Showers around;52;28;NW;7;83%;60%;2 Willimantic;Showers around;51;25;NW;8;78%;69%;1 Windsor Locks;Showers around;50;26;NW;8;76%;73%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather