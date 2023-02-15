Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Couple of showers;57;47;SSW;7;80%;97%;3

Chester;An afternoon shower;60;49;SSW;6;76%;96%;2

Danbury;Couple of showers;61;50;SSW;6;80%;97%;3

Groton;A shower in the p.m.;56;47;SSW;7;81%;97%;2

Hartford;An afternoon shower;63;49;SSW;6;80%;98%;3

Meriden;Showers around;61;49;SSW;7;77%;96%;3

New Haven;Showers around;54;47;SSW;7;85%;97%;3

Oxford;A shower in the p.m.;59;49;SSW;8;77%;93%;2

Willimantic;Showers around;64;48;SSW;6;76%;99%;3

Windsor Locks;Showers around;62;49;S;6;79%;98%;3

_____

