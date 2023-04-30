CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 29, 2023 _____ 162 FPUS51 KBOX 300801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Sun Apr 30 2023 CTZ002-301600- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ003-301600- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ004-301600- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather