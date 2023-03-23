CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023 _____ 984 FPUS51 KBOX 230801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023 CTZ002-231600- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain, a chance of sleet and freezing rain. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ003-231600- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ004-231600- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather