CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

_____

076 FPUS51 KBOX 020901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Thu Mar 2 2023

CTZ002-021700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely, a chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy

fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

this morning. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, a chance of sleet and freezing rain.

Light snow accumulation. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-021700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely, a chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy

fog this morning. Snow may be heavy at times this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, a chance of sleet and freezing rain.

Light snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

east 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow with a chance of sleet. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-021700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely, a chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy

fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

this morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, a chance of sleet and freezing rain.

Light snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to east 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow, a chance of sleet and freezing rain.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather