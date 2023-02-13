CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 12, 2023

_____

811 FPUS51 KBOX 130901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

CTZ002-131700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows

around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

$$

CTZ003-131700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows

around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-131700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

