CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ 675 FPUS51 KBOX 020901 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 CTZ002-021700- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs around 17. Temperature falling to around 8 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ CTZ003-021700- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs around 16. Temperature falling to around 6 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 7 below. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ CTZ004-021700- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs around 17. Temperature falling to around 6 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 7 below. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather