CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ 560 FPUS51 KBOX 290901 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023 CTZ002-291700- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. $$ CTZ003-291700- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. $$ CTZ004-291700- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. $$