CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 5, 2023

_____

222 FPUS51 KALY 060721

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 060719

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 AM EDT Sat May 6 2023

CTZ001-061500-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

319 AM EDT Sat May 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-061500-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

319 AM EDT Sat May 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

