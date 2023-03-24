CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

400 FPUS51 KALY 240756

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240756

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

CTZ001-241500-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then rain or sleet

and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-241500-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

$$

