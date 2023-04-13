WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 14, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

512 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 9

AM PDT FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sustained west to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with

gusts near 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...From 4 PM PDT this afternoon until 9 AM PDT Friday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Blowing dust may reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel

will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not

limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 below Walker Pass, and

Highway 58 below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather