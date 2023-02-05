WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 412 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Madera and eastern Merced Counties through 500 PM PST... At 411 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chowchilla, or 11 miles north of Madera, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Madera, Chowchilla, Madera Acres, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos and Parksdale. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3711 12020 3717 12015 3702 11983 3690 11995 TIME...MOT...LOC 0011Z 309DEG 23KT 3712 12014 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather