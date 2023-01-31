WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1222 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30.

* WHERE...Merced Madera -Mendota, -Planada Le -Grand -Snelling,

Caruthers San -Joaquin Selma, -Fresno Clovis, -Hanford

Corcoran -Lemoore -and Visalia Porterville - -Reedley.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST Wednesday. For

the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday.

