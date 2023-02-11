WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 11, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

829 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the

beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large northwest swell will arrive later

today with breaking wave heights peaking Saturday morning.

Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large

shorebreak, farther than normal wave runup, and strong

currents.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions. Never turn your back to the ocean.

Keep safe distance between you and the shoreline. Stay off

coastal rocks and jetties.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

* WHAT...Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet expected.

* WHERE...Northern Monterey Bay.

jetties, and beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large shore pound, further than normal

wave runup, and strong currents likely.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you

and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties.

