WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

413 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32

will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory,

temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Wind

sheltered spots will be below 32 degrees. For the Wind

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior

Valleys.

* WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight

to 9 AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as

31 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Eastern Santa Clara Hills and Mountains of San Benito

and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM

PST Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered

and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

sheltered spots will be below 32 degrees.

* WHERE...East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa

Clara Valley, including San Jose and East Bay Hills.

to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay Shoreline.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

...FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...FREEZE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures of 35 or colder will

result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes National

Seashore.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

and marginally sheltered populations, could kill crops, other

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as

low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio and Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National

Forest.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

* WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34

temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, Northern

Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather