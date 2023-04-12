WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

142 PM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph

expected. Local gusts to around 60 mph below the passes.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

