WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 12, 2023 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 1253 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...An incoming west-northwest swell from 290 degrees will generate surf of 4 to 7 feet. Highest surf is expected at west- facing beaches, particularly in southern San Diego County. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Large waves and strong rip currents will create hazardous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____