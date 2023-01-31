WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1212 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Most snow showers have ended.

Snow showers will continue to diminish overnight with additional

snowfall of one inch or less.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow level will lower to 3000 to 3500

feet with snow showers diminishing from the north through early

this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather