WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

225 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. 1 to 3 inches expected between

3000 and 4000 feet, 3 to 7 inches expected between 4000 and

6000 feet, 7 to 10 inches expected between 6000 and 7000 feet,

up to 12 inches expected above 7000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 50

mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest desert

slope locations.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 10 AM today through 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. I- 15

through the Cajon Pass will be impacted. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will begin to increase this morning

with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become

widespread and impactful this evening. Snow levels will start at

around 5000 feet today, dropping to near 4000 feet on Monday,

and down to 3000 feet early Tuesday. Light snow accumulations

expected on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California...enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between

3500 and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and

5500 feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts

30 to 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the

windiest desert slope locations.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 1 PM today through 10 AM PST Tuesday.

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will begin to increase this afternoon

widespread and impactful this evening. Snow levels will start

near 5000 feet today, dropping to 4000 to 4500 feet on Monday

and to 3500 feet early Tuesday.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. 1 to 3 inches expected between 4000 and

5000 feet. 3 to 7 inches expected between 5000 and 5500 feet.

7 to 12 inches expected above 5500 feet, with isolated amounts

over 1 foot. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph

expected at the windiest desert slope locations.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Portions of I-8 will be impacted. Strong winds could

with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become more

near 5000 feet today, dropping to around 4500 feet on Monday,

and to 3500 feet early Tuesday. Light snow accumulations

possible on I-8 in eastern San Diego County.

