WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

253 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT

PST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected near the foothills.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to midnight PST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday.

