WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

811 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 1 to 3 inches possible between

3500- 4500 feet, 3 to 7 inches possible between 4500-6000

feet, 7 to 10 inches possible between 6000-7000 feet, up to 12

inches possible above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as

60 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Including on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass. Strong winds

could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start between 4500- 5000

feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 feet by Monday morning. Light

snow accumulations possible on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 1 to 3 inches possible between 3500

and 4500 feet, 3 to 5 inches possible between 4500 and 5500

feet, 5 to 8 inches possible above 6000 feet. Winds could gust

as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night.

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start between 4500 and

5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 to 4000 feet by Monday

morning.

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 1 to 3 inches possible below 5000

feet. 3 to 7 inches possible above 5000 feet. Winds could gust

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

afternoon. Light snow accumulations possible on I-8 in eastern

San Diego County.

