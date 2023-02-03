WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1255 PM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

feet above 5000 feet, 3 to 15 inches above 4000 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner

Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson

Pass.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon when the

heaviest snow is expected. Strong winds will bring reduced

visibility and tree damage is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels initially start out 5500 to

6500 feet late Saturday afternoon and lower to 3500 to 4500 feet

on Sunday. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above

4500 feet but light snow accumulation is expected down to around

4000 feet Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

