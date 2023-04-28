WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 1, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Reno NV

153 AM PDT Fri Apr 28 2023

.Near record high temperatures through Sunday will bring

significant streamflow rises, especially for snow covered terrain

below about 8000 feet. Rises will likely increase daily through the

weekend following a diurnal melt cycle with the highest flows often

in the evenings and overnight.

...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada, including the

following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area,

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and

Surprise Valley California. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe

Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and

Southern Lyon Counties.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams will be running high and fast with

minor flooding impacts along several mainstem rivers as well. The

water will be extremely cold, quickly causing shock. Low-water

crossings may be flooded and riverbanks may become unstable.

Nuisance flooding may also occur where drainage systems are

impeded by snow or clogged by other debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Minor mainstem flooding is currently forecast along the Forks

of the Carson River beginning Saturday night. Minor flooding

is also forecast to begin below the confluence of the Walker

River (Mason - Snyder Lane) on Monday. Mainstem Carson near

Carson City, West Walker, and Susan River should also be

monitored very closely over the next several days.

- Https://www.cnrfc.noaa.gov for the latest river forecasts

Https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop. If you live in mountain

communities, clear drainage systems of snow or other debris that may

have accumulated over the winter.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather