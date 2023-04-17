WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

746 PM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* CHANGES...None.

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind

prone locations could see gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties,

Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden

Area and Northern Washoe County.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult for high profile

vehicles along US-395, I-80, and I-580 with areas of blowing

dust possible.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow

these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by

making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights

with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power

outage.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

prone areas may see gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

vehicles along US-395 and US-95. Localized areas of blowing dust

are possible.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Waves 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy west winds will continue through

Wednesday.

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

