WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 759 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... * CHANGES...Expiring Sunday's Wind Advisory. * WHAT...For Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and\/or candles in the event of a power outage. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * CHANGES...Expiring Sunday's Lake Wind Advisory. winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wave heights 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy west winds will continue through Wednesday. Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. * CHANGES...None. to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone locations may see gusts to 65 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles Monday afternoon and evening along I-80, I-580, and US-395. these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395 and US-95 may see gusts to 65 mph. Gusts up to 100 mph for Sierra ridgelines. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. vehicles Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning along US-395 and US-95.