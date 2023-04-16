WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

759 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 8 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* CHANGES...Expiring Sunday's Wind Advisory.

* WHAT...For Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, southwest

to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow

these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by

making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights

with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power

outage.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 8 AM

PDT TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

* CHANGES...Expiring Sunday's Lake Wind Advisory.

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wave

heights 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy west winds will continue through

Wednesday.

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

* CHANGES...None.

to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Wind prone locations may see gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and

Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult for high profile

vehicles Monday afternoon and evening along I-80, I-580, and

US-395.

these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time

by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone

locations along US-395 and US-95 may see gusts to 65 mph. Gusts

up to 100 mph for Sierra ridgelines.

* WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

vehicles Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning along US-395

and US-95.

