WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

335 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* CHANGES...Updated for additional snow accumulations within bands

of heavier snow showers today.

* WHAT...Snow showers producing bands of heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches, except 8 to 16 inches above

7000 feet. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, with gusts to 80 mph along

the Sierra crest. Waves 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Bands of heavier snow

showers will produce rapid changes in visibility and road

conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 10 to 15% chance of thunder in

the Sierra this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

snow accumulations of up to 4 inches, except 5 to 12 inches

above 7000 feet west of Highway 395. Wind gusts up to 50 mph,

with gusts to 100 mph along the Sierra crest.

* WHERE...Mono County.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

* WHAT...Snow showers producing bands of moderate to heavy snow.

Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, except 1 to 5

inches west of highway 395.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Bands of heavier

snow showers will produce rapid changes in visibility and road

Even lighter snowfall causes major travel delays, especially

during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra

time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between

vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

