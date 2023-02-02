WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 113 PM PST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather