WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 1253 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.