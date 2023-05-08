WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 7, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

919 PM PDT Sun May 7 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have diminished below advisory levels.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

