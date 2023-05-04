WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

419 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Rain has tapered off into showers. Urban and small stream

flooding will continue to improve through 515 AM.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

counties, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

* WHEN...Until 515 AM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas will

continue to improve.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 417 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

previously indicated heavy rain, resulting in urban and small

stream flooding. Generally 0.5 and 0.8 inches of rain has

fallen across the area so far.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Santa Barbara,

Camarillo, Fillmore, Malibu, Ojai, Agoura Hills, Chatsworth,

Woodland Hills, Montecito, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port

Hueneme, Carpinteria, Newbury Park and Point Mugu State Park.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

