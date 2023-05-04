WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

205 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy rain capable of producing urban and small

stream flooding.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County coasts and valleys.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 159 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.40 inches per

hour have been observed.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Long Beach, Burbank, Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood,

Pasadena, Culver City, Santa Monica, and Northridge.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

