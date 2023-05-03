WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1232 PM PDT Wed May 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS

EVENING TO 2 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations above

6000 feet of 4 to 8 inches. Local accumulation up to 14 inches

on the higher peaks. Winds gusts as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Ventura County Mountains and Northern Ventura

County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible on

mountain roadways, such as the Lockwood Valley Road and

Highway 33.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS

EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

6000 feet of 4 to 8 inches. Local snow accumulations up to 14

inches on the higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Eastern San Gabriel Mountains.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday.

mountain roadways, such as the Angeles Crest Highway.

