WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

907 AM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Local north to northeast winds up to 35 mph are possible at times,

especially later tonight through Friday morning.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible in the hills

above Montecito. Winds strongest tonight into Friday morning.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Interstate 5 Corridor.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather