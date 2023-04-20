WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Interstate 5 Corridor.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have diminished below advisory levels.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHERE...Santa Susana Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible in the

hills above Montecito.

* WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County

Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa

Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Thursday.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Friday.

