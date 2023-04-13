WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1234 PM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT 1PM UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TODAY UNTIL 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Western Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected

through this afternoon, highest on exposed northwest facing

beaches. Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather