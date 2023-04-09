WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

327 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest California.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving

conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will result in dangerous travel

conditions during the Monday morning commute near the coast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

