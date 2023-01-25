WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

944 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Santa Clarita Valley,

strongest in the hills.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. Wind

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT

TO 2 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast

and Malibu Coast.

* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 2 PM PST Thursday.

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Santa Monica Mountains,

strongest in the western San Gabriels and western Santa

Monicas.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa

Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County

Inland Central Coast and Ojai Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

