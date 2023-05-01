WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 1, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1248 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

result in brief power outages, driving may become hazardous

for high profile vehicles, and periods of blowing dust could

occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Periods of strong southerly winds of 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Death Valley National Park.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could result in sudden dust storms,

especially near dry lake beds. Anyone recreating in the National

Park may experience dangerous wind gusts, especially those in

high elevations or in slot canyons. A few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...This advisory will remain in effect

through Tuesday evening, however, there will be lulls in wind

speeds, especially overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning.

During that time, lesser wind gusts and impacts are expected,

but winds will become strong again by Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11

PM THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM this evening.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...In California, Owens Valley and White Mountains of

Inyo County. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,

create hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles,

and a few power outages may result.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather