WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 718 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected to continue into the early morning of Wednesday. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Now in effect until 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and visibilities could be reduced due to blowing dust and sand. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____