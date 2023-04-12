WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

411 PM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Southern portions of Inyo County including Death Valley

National Park and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Gusty winds may result in blowing dust and loose

objects being blown around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways impacted include US 395, I-15,

Highway 190 and Highway 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN...Through 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured

objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

