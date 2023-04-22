CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-221100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

79. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 80. Lows

46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

55 to 61. Highs 80 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 58 81 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-221100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 82 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-221100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 82 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 82 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 82 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 82 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 54 83 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 54 83 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-221100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 53 81 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 53 81 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-221100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 57 83 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 57 82 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-221100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 55 84 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 55 84 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 54 83 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 84 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-221100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 54 83 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 83 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 54 82 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 53 83 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 53 83 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-221100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 55 82 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 57 83 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-221100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 82 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 82 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 82 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 82 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-221100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 54 84 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 54 84 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-221100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 50 83 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 50 83 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 53 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 52 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 53 82 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-221100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 83 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 85 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 52 83 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-221100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 53 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 53 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 53 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 54 82 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 53 83 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 82 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 55 82 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-221100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs 85 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 81 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-221100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 55 82 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-221100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 53 82 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-221100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 55 82 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 54 82 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 54 81 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-221100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 72 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-221100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

43 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 74. Lows 46 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 48 74 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 46 70 46 70 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ319-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 81 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 79 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 55 81 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 52 74 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 58 79 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59.

Highs 69 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 55 72 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-221100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ322-221100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 70 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 47 62 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-221100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 59.

Lows 23 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 64. Lows

29 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 30 52 30 51 / 0 10 0 0

Wawona 44 70 42 69 / 0 10 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 45 69 44 67 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ324-221100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

39 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 76. Lows 41 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 72 43 71 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ325-221100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 65 to 76.

CAZ326-221100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 55.

Lows 22 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

27 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 32 50 31 49 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ327-221100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 56. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42.

Highs 49 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 54 36 53 / 0 10 0 0

Shaver Lake 42 61 41 60 / 0 10 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 59 38 57 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ328-221100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 51. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 34. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 50. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 56. Lows

18 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 42 69 41 67 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ329-221100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 49. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 62. Lows

33 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 51.

Highs 54 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 43 56 42 56 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ330-221100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 42. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 55. Lows

19 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 39 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 44.

Highs 42 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 37 58 36 57 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ331-221100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 63. Lows

29 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 49.

Highs 54 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 40 70 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-221100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 61 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 50 79 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 52 78 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 50 78 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-221100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 39 to

53. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 58.

Highs 68 to 80.

CAZ334-221100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs 60 to

72. Lows 42 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 69 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 66 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 44 70 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 74 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-221100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

72. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 50 75 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-221100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

75. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 69 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 64 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 42 70 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-221100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 82 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 53 84 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-221100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 78.

Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 74 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 53 79 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-221100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 77 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

California City 50 82 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 49 82 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 49 83 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

