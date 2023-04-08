CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

768 FPUS56 KHNX 080701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ300-082300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65.

Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 69 50 75 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ301-082300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 48 76 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ302-082300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 71 45 76 / 10 0 0

Merced 71 46 76 / 10 0 0

Chowchilla 71 46 76 / 10 0 0

Madera 71 46 77 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 71 47 77 / 0 0 0

Mendota 72 47 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-082300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 71 46 76 / 10 0 0

Le Grand 71 46 76 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ304-082300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 71 50 78 / 0 0 0

Avenal 71 50 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-082300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 50 79 / 0 0 0

Five Points 74 49 79 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 73 48 78 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-082300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 73 48 78 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

Sanger 72 48 78 / 0 0 0

Kerman 72 47 78 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-082300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 72 49 78 / 0 0 0

Fresno 74 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-082300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 77 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 71 45 76 / 10 0 0

Merced 71 46 76 / 10 0 0

Chowchilla 71 46 76 / 10 0 0

Madera 71 46 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ309-082300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 74 48 79 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 74 50 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-082300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 73 45 78 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 73 46 78 / 0 0 0

Wasco 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

Delano 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

McFarland 72 47 78 / 0 0 0

Shafter 73 49 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-082300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

Hanford 74 48 80 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 73 45 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-082300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 72 48 78 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 72 48 78 / 0 0 0

Visalia 72 47 79 / 0 0 0

Exeter 72 49 78 / 0 0 0

Tulare 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 71 49 78 / 0 0 0

Porterville 71 50 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-082300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs

63 to 69. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 53 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-082300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 72 51 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-082300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 71 47 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-082300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 72 50 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 73 50 79 / 0 0 0

Mettler 71 50 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-082300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 63 48 69 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ318-082300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 66 43 73 / 10 0 0

Bass Lake 60 41 68 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ319-082300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to

64. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 50 75 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 71 51 78 / 0 0 0

Springville 65 48 73 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 69 53 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-082300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

49. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 63 50 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ321-082300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ322-082300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 44 to

50. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to

58. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 54 42 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ323-082300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 49. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 59. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Highs

42 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 34 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 35 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 46 28 56 / 10 0 0

Wawona 61 40 68 / 10 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 42 69 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ324-082300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to

57. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 42 71 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ325-082300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

60 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

$$

CAZ326-082300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 48. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 57. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39. Highs

41 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 33 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 33 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 45 30 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ327-082300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

35. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 32 54 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 37 60 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 53 35 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ328-082300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 45. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 21 to

33. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 37 to 53. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Highs

38 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 22 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 28 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 40 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ329-082300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 49. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49. Highs

50 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

44. Highs 40 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 48 38 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ330-082300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 51. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 22 to

40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 59. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 43. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 43 to 61. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 43. Highs

41 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 24 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 31 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 52 35 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ331-082300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 51 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

21 to 34. Highs 35 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 61 37 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ332-082300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs

59 to 65. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 41 63 / 0 0 0

Kernville 71 46 80 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 48 80 / 0 0 0

Weldon 69 47 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-082300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 74. East winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 54.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ334-082300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 55.

Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 42 67 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 41 73 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 48 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-082300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 66 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 65 45 73 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ336-082300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 40 to

50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 62 to 72. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs

50 to 60. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 40 64 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 62 37 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-082300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

71 to 77. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs 60 to

66. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 52 81 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 77 50 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-082300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear.

Highs 55 to 69. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 72 47 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-082300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly

clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 70 53 77 / 0 0 0

California City 74 46 81 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 74 45 82 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 74 45 82 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather