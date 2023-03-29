CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

035 FPUS56 KHNX 290601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-291100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers early in the evening, then chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

54. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 58. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 58. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 43 55 43 58 / 80 90 40 0

$$

CAZ301-291100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 56 42 60 / 90 80 40 0

$$

CAZ302-291100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain showers early in the evening, then chance of rain

showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 56 42 61 / 90 80 60 0

Merced 41 58 42 61 / 100 70 50 0

Chowchilla 41 59 42 60 / 100 70 60 0

Madera 42 59 42 61 / 100 70 60 10

Firebaugh 40 59 41 61 / 90 70 60 0

Mendota 40 59 41 61 / 90 70 60 0

$$

CAZ303-291100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 41 58 42 59 / 100 70 60 0

Le Grand 41 58 42 59 / 100 70 60 0

$$

CAZ304-291100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in

the evening, then rain showers late in the evening. Chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 56 41 60 / 90 60 50 10

Avenal 42 57 41 59 / 80 40 40 0

$$

CAZ305-291100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 59 41 61 / 80 50 40 0

Five Points 42 60 41 61 / 90 60 50 0

NAS Lemoore 42 59 41 61 / 90 50 50 0

Kettleman City 42 59 42 61 / 80 40 40 0

$$

CAZ306-291100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 45 59 42 60 / 100 60 60 10

Kingsburg 44 59 42 60 / 100 60 60 10

Sanger 45 59 42 59 / 100 60 60 10

Kerman 42 59 42 61 / 100 60 60 0

Caruthers 44 59 42 61 / 90 60 60 0

$$

CAZ307-291100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Slight chance of rain showers late in the night.

Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 44 58 42 59 / 100 60 60 0

Fresno 45 59 43 61 / 100 50 50 0

$$

CAZ308-291100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain showers early in the evening,

then rain showers in the late evening and early morning. Chance

of rain showers late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

60 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 56 42 61 / 90 80 60 0

Merced 41 58 42 61 / 100 70 50 0

Chowchilla 41 59 42 60 / 100 70 60 0

Madera 42 59 42 61 / 100 70 60 10

$$

CAZ309-291100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening. Rain showers

after midnight, then chance of rain showers late in the night.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 43 60 41 61 / 90 60 60 10

Buttonwillow 44 61 42 61 / 90 60 60 10

$$

CAZ310-291100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 42 60 40 60 / 90 60 60 10

Allensworth 43 60 40 60 / 90 60 60 10

Wasco 45 60 42 59 / 90 60 60 10

Delano 44 59 41 59 / 90 60 60 10

McFarland 44 59 41 58 / 90 60 60 10

Shafter 46 60 42 59 / 90 60 60 10

$$

CAZ311-291100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers early in the evening, then rain

showers in the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain

showers late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 42 59 41 61 / 90 60 60 0

Hanford 43 60 42 62 / 100 50 50 0

Corcoran 42 59 40 60 / 90 60 60 10

$$

CAZ312-291100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until early morning, then chance of rain

showers late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 44 59 42 59 / 100 70 70 10

Dinuba 45 59 42 59 / 100 70 70 10

Visalia 44 59 42 60 / 100 60 60 10

Exeter 45 59 42 58 / 100 70 70 10

Tulare 44 59 41 59 / 100 60 60 10

Lindsay 44 59 42 58 / 100 70 70 10

Porterville 45 59 42 57 / 100 60 60 10

$$

CAZ313-291100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 69. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 59 42 57 / 80 50 50 10

$$

CAZ314-291100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late in

the evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight, then rain

showers late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 47 59 43 58 / 80 60 50 10

$$

CAZ315-291100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers early in the evening,

then chance of rain showers late in the evening. Rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 44 58 41 57 / 90 60 60 10

$$

CAZ316-291100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rain showers late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 44 59 42 58 / 80 80 50 20

Lamont 45 60 42 58 / 80 70 50 20

Mettler 44 58 40 57 / 80 80 50 20

$$

CAZ317-291100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Slight chance of rain showers late in the

night. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 48 34 50 / 100 70 70 10

$$

CAZ318-291100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers

through the night. Chance of rain showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow

accumulation up to 30 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

32 inches. Lows 29 to 37. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers with rain showers likely

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up

to 18 inches. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows 27 to 35. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 49 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 29 to 35. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 34 50 31 50 / 100 80 70 30

Bass Lake 30 42 27 44 / 100 80 70 30

$$

CAZ319-291100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until early morning, then rain showers

likely late in the night. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 57. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 42 56 41 56 / 100 60 60 0

Three Rivers 42 56 37 55 / 100 70 70 30

Springville 40 52 36 50 / 100 70 70 20

Tule River Reservation 44 56 39 53 / 100 60 60 30

$$

CAZ320-291100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Lows 31 to 41.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up

to 20 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 49. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

31 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 33 to 41. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 38 48 37 48 / 100 70 70 10

$$

CAZ321-291100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers early in the evening,

then chance of rain showers late in the evening. Rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ322-291100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers early in the evening, then rain

showers in the late evening and overnight. Snow showers late in

the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers and slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows 29 to

37. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Lows

33 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 59. Lows

37 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 31 to 37. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 49. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 31 37 25 36 / 100 70 70 30

$$

CAZ323-291100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow showers until early morning, then

chance of snow showers late in the night. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 35 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 50 inches. Lows 10 to 22. South winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

18 to 32. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 17 inches. Lows 6 to

20. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

22 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 5 to 19. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23. Highs

30 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 41. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 12 to 24.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 33. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 8 to 20. Highs 20 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 11 27 8 30 / 100 60 60 30

Wawona 26 41 24 43 / 100 80 80 30

Hetch Hetchy 29 43 26 45 / 100 80 80 30

$$

CAZ324-291100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers

through the night. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to

19 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 22 inches. Snow level

4400 feet. Lows 24 to 30. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Lows 22 to 28.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 27. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Highs

44 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 26 to 32. Highs 35 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 29.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 28 43 25 45 / 100 80 80 30

$$

CAZ325-291100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers until early

morning, then snow showers and rain showers likely late in the

night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up

to 29 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 30 inches. Snow level

4800 feet. Lows 26 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows 22 to 30. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 21 to 29. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37.

Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 36. Highs 36 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows 22 to 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CAZ326-291100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers until early morning, then snow

showers likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 16 to 45 inches. Total snow accumulation

16 to 54 inches. Lows 10 to 22. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 15 to

29. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 20 inches. Lows 4 to

18. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

20 to 32. West winds up to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 4 to 16. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 25 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 25.

Highs 29 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 12 to 24.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

20 to 32.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 6 to 18. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 18 25 12 29 / 100 70 70 40

$$

CAZ327-291100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 47 inches. Lows 13 to 23. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 20 to 32.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 22 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 78 inches. Lows 8 to 18. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

23 to 33. West winds up to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 8 to 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. Lows

13 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

24 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 10 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

24 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 19 27 15 29 / 100 70 70 40

Shaver Lake 26 35 21 36 / 100 80 70 20

Lake Wishon 22 33 17 35 / 100 80 80 30

$$

CAZ328-291100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 45 inches. Lows 6 to 18. Southwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 10 inches.

Highs 12 to 26. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph

decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to

14 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 71 inches. Lows 1 below

to 11 above zero. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 28. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows zero to 12 above. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 21 to 39. Lows

8 to 18.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

26 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 17 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 3 to 13. Highs 15 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 27 43 20 43 / 100 60 60 30

$$

CAZ329-291100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 42 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 20 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 25 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Lows 14 to

26. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

27 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 15 to 27. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 46. Lows

20 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 36. Highs

38 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 22 to 34. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows 16 to 28. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 25 32 20 33 / 100 70 70 30

$$

CAZ330-291100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow showers and rain showers likely

early in the evening, then rain showers in the late evening and

early morning. Snow showers in the late evening and overnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

46 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 47 inches. Lows 8 to 26.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 15 to 33.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Lows zero

to 20 above. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 32. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 21. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 40. Lows

8 to 26.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 28 to 45. Lows

14 to 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows 10 to

28. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

20 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 4 to 22. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

19 to 35. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 24 33 16 34 / 100 70 70 40

$$

CAZ331-291100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers and rain showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the late evening and

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 32 inches. Snow level

6200 feet. Lows 19 to 33. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 26 to 38. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 12 to 26. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

26 to 38. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 27. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 46. Lows

18 to 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 52. Lows

23 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 35.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with chance of snow. Highs 31 to

41. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 15 to 29. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 28 43 21 42 / 90 70 60 30

$$

CAZ332-291100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 35 24 33 / 90 70 60 30

Kernville 37 52 32 50 / 80 60 40 20

Lake Isabella 40 51 35 49 / 80 60 50 20

Weldon 39 51 34 50 / 70 60 40 20

$$

CAZ333-291100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy

at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows

29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 4200 feet. Highs 36 to 48. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and

chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 24 inches. Snow level 3800 feet. Lows 24 to

36. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

35 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42. Highs

48 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

41. Highs 38 to 49.

$$

CAZ334-291100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of rain showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with rain

showers and snow showers late in the night. Snow may be heavy at

times late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

32 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers and slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

31 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

35 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Near steady temperature around

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 34 41 30 40 / 80 80 60 30

Tehachapi 34 45 29 42 / 80 80 60 30

Twin Oaks 41 49 36 46 / 70 70 50 20

$$

CAZ335-291100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rain showers likely late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Rain showers likely and chance

of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 41 to 49.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 40 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 42 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 38 51 35 49 / 80 70 50 20

$$

CAZ336-291100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late in

the evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight, then rain

showers and snow showers likely late in the night. Snow may be

heavy at times late in the night. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely and

chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level 3800 feet. Lows 27 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 61. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 42.

Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 40 28 38 / 80 60 60 20

Frazier Park 31 45 25 44 / 80 60 50 20

$$

CAZ337-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

60. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 66 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 59 38 58 / 40 30 10 10

Ridgecrest 45 60 37 60 / 30 30 10 10

$$

CAZ338-291100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 54. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

33 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

54 to 67. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

44 to 56. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 42 53 36 53 / 60 70 30 20

$$

CAZ339-291100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers late in the

night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 51 37 53 / 40 40 10 10

California City 43 56 36 56 / 50 60 10 20

Edwards AFB 43 56 37 56 / 30 50 10 10

Rosamond 42 55 37 55 / 50 60 20 10

$$

