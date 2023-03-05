CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 4, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-051200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Chance of rain after midnight, then rain likely and

chance of snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times late

in the night. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow likely in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs 43 to 51. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of snow after midnight. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 32 to 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Areas of frost. Highs 46 to 53. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 56. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 41 52 38 53 / 70 70 20 20

CAZ301-051200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rain likely late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 39 53 36 53 / 80 80 20 20

CAZ302-051200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening. Slight chance of

rain after midnight, then rain late in the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 53 35 55 / 80 90 40 30

Merced 39 53 35 54 / 90 90 30 30

Chowchilla 39 52 34 53 / 70 90 30 30

Madera 39 52 35 54 / 50 90 30 20

Firebaugh 37 54 34 54 / 60 80 20 20

Mendota 37 54 34 54 / 50 80 20 20

CAZ303-051200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then slight

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late

in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast with gusts

to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 38 52 34 53 / 90 100 30 30

Le Grand 39 52 34 53 / 80 90 30 30

CAZ304-051200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 38 53 35 53 / 20 60 20 10

Avenal 40 53 36 53 / 20 40 10 10

CAZ305-051200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 54 34 55 / 20 50 20 10

Five Points 39 54 34 56 / 20 70 30 10

NAS Lemoore 38 53 34 55 / 20 60 20 10

Kettleman City 39 55 36 54 / 20 40 10 0

CAZ306-051200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then slight chance of rain in the late evening and early morning.

Chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 39 52 35 55 / 50 80 30 10

Kingsburg 39 52 35 55 / 50 80 30 10

Sanger 39 51 35 54 / 60 80 30 10

Kerman 39 53 34 55 / 40 80 30 20

Caruthers 39 52 35 56 / 40 80 30 10

CAZ307-051200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain late in the

night. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 41 52 36 54 / 60 80 30 10

Fresno 41 52 36 55 / 60 80 30 10

CAZ308-051200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 48 to 54. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 48 to 54. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 53 35 55 / 80 90 40 30

Merced 39 53 35 54 / 90 90 30 30

Chowchilla 39 52 34 53 / 70 90 30 30

Madera 39 52 35 54 / 50 90 30 20

CAZ309-051200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain until early

morning. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around

20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 38 55 34 55 / 20 50 10 10

Buttonwillow 38 55 34 56 / 20 30 10 10

CAZ310-051200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 53 34 55 / 30 50 20 10

Allensworth 38 53 34 56 / 30 50 20 10

Wasco 39 54 35 55 / 20 40 10 10

Delano 39 52 35 55 / 30 50 20 10

McFarland 39 53 35 55 / 30 50 10 10

Shafter 39 54 35 55 / 20 30 10 0

CAZ311-051200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 37 53 34 56 / 30 60 20 10

Hanford 39 54 35 56 / 30 60 20 10

Corcoran 37 53 34 56 / 30 60 20 10

CAZ312-051200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning,

then slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 39 51 34 54 / 60 80 30 10

Dinuba 39 50 34 54 / 60 80 30 10

Visalia 39 52 34 55 / 50 70 30 10

Exeter 40 51 35 54 / 60 80 30 10

Tulare 39 52 35 56 / 40 70 40 10

Lindsay 40 51 35 53 / 60 70 30 10

Porterville 40 51 37 53 / 50 60 20 10

CAZ313-051200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 51 to 57. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 42 54 37 53 / 10 20 0 0

CAZ314-051200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy late in

the night. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 41 54 37 55 / 20 20 20 0

CAZ315-051200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the late evening and

early morning. Slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west up

to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 39 51 35 53 / 30 50 20 10

CAZ316-051200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 39 55 36 54 / 10 30 20 10

Lamont 39 55 36 55 / 10 30 20 0

Mettler 37 55 34 54 / 10 20 10 0

CAZ317-051200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then slight

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late

in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 43 to

49. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 33 40 29 43 / 90 100 60 40

CAZ318-051200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely early in the evening, then chance

of snow and rain in the late evening and early morning. Snow and

rain late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times early in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times late in the night. Snow

accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 2700 feet. Lows 27 to

33. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely and

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 38 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 33 to

41. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 29. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 22 to 28. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

38 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost through the

night. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows 24 to 30. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

41 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 28 to 34. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 29 42 25 46 / 80 100 60 50

Bass Lake 26 36 22 39 / 90 100 60 50

CAZ319-051200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then

chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

53. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 40 48 34 51 / 70 90 40 20

Three Rivers 35 49 32 51 / 80 80 40 20

Springville 34 45 31 46 / 60 70 30 10

Tule River Reservation 39 47 35 49 / 60 70 30 10

CAZ320-051200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Snow may be heavy at times late in the night. Snow accumulation

up to 19 inches. Snow level 3200 feet. Lows 27 to 35. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely and

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 35 inches. Snow level 2800 feet. Highs 33 to

43. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost through the night. Lows 24 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Light snow accumulations. Highs 40 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 35 41 30 44 / 90 100 50 30

CAZ321-051200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning,

then slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows around 40.

West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ322-051200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow

level 3600 feet. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 35 to 43. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 24 to 32. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

37 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 32. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in

the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Highs 38 to 46. Lows 26 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 24 32 19 34 / 70 70 30 20

CAZ323-051200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 20 inches. Lows 7 to 19. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 75 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to

18 inches. Near steady temperature around 16. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation 12 to 54 inches. Lows zero to 14 above. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 27. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 2 to 14. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

18 to 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 4 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

17 to 29. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows zero to 14 above.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 22.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 29 to 43. Lows 22 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 5 22 0 25 / 90 100 60 40

Wawona 23 34 19 37 / 90 100 70 50

Hetch Hetchy 26 34 21 36 / 100 100 80 60

CAZ324-051200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

8 to 14 inches. Lows 22 to 28. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 9 to 14 inches.

Total snow accumulation 17 to 36 inches. Highs 26 to 34.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 16 to 22.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

29 to 35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 16 to 22. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

32 to 38. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 18 to 24. Highs 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 26 34 20 36 / 100 100 80 50

CAZ325-051200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow early in the evening, then snow likely in the

late evening and early morning. Snow late in the night. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Lows 22 to

30. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to

55 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches.

Highs 28 to 36. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 37 inches. Lows 15 to

23. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

30 to 38. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 16 to 24. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 18 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 53.

CAZ326-051200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow early in the evening, then snow

likely in the late evening and early morning. Snow late in the

night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to

20 inches. Lows 5 to 17. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 70 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to

17 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 43 inches. Highs 11 to

25. Southwest winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing

to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 1 below to 11 above zero. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 26. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows zero to 12 above. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

15 to 29. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 1 below to 11 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 9 to 19. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 27 to 39. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 30 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 13 20 6 22 / 90 90 60 40

CAZ327-051200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow early in the evening, then snow

likely in the late evening and early morning. Snow late in the

night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to

22 inches. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to

16 inches. Total snow accumulation 13 to 45 inches. Highs 15 to

27. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 2 to 12. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

19 to 29. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 3 to 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

19 to 31. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 31 to 44. Lows 21 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 15 22 9 25 / 90 100 60 40

Shaver Lake 22 29 16 32 / 90 100 50 30

Lake Wishon 18 28 12 31 / 90 90 50 30

CAZ328-051200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 3 to 19 inches. Lows zero to

12 above. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 14 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 35 inches. Highs

8 to 22. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 7 above

zero. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 12 to 24. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 below to 8 above zero. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 12 to 28. Lows

1 below to 9 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 7 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 17.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 24 to 36. Lows 15 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

26 to 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 19 37 14 39 / 80 80 30 20

CAZ329-051200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

17 inches. Lows 15 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 32 inches. Highs 21 to 33.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 9 to 21. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 21. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs

27 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24.

Highs 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Light snow accumulations. Highs 30 to

40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 19 30 15 33 / 80 90 50 20

CAZ330-051200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows zero to 20 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 14 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 32 inches. Highs

11 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 16 above

zero. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 31. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 below to 17 above zero.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 15 to 33. Lows

zero to 18 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 18 above zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 19 to 35.

Lows 7 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 26 to 42. Lows 16 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 29 to 45. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 17 28 13 30 / 80 80 40 20

CAZ331-051200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 12 to 26. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 22 to 34. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 22. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 23. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 24.

Highs 26 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 28. Highs

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 21 38 17 39 / 60 70 30 20

CAZ332-051200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow late in

the evening. Chance of rain and snow after midnight, then slight

chance of rain and snow late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 25 29 20 32 / 50 50 30 10

Kernville 31 45 26 46 / 40 40 20 10

Lake Isabella 34 45 31 46 / 30 40 20 10

Weldon 34 44 29 46 / 30 30 10 10

CAZ333-051200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain after midnight. Slight chance of rain and snow late in the

night. Lows 24 to 36. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 43.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32.

West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to

47. Lows 21 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ334-051200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the

night. Lows 28 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. West winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 45. Lows

26 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 31 38 27 38 / 20 30 20 10

Tehachapi 27 41 25 40 / 10 20 20 0

Twin Oaks 35 42 32 43 / 20 30 20 10

CAZ335-051200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the

evening. Widespread frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 47.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 33 48 30 46 / 0 10 10 0

CAZ336-051200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost early in the evening. Lows 26 to 38.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 35. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to

50. Lows 25 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 27 37 24 38 / 10 20 10 0

Frazier Park 23 43 21 43 / 0 10 10 0

CAZ337-051200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 52 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 36 55 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-051200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 34 50 32 50 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ339-051200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 37 48 34 48 / 0 0 0 0

California City 34 52 32 51 / 0 10 0 0

Edwards AFB 36 52 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 34 51 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

