CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

_____

800 FPUS56 KHNX 220701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-221200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around

80 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of snow and

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows 30 to

36. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 41 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations.

Snow level 2100 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing

to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

40 to 48. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to

38. Highs 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 45 to 51. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 39 51 36 48 / 0 30 30 40

$$

CAZ301-221200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 36 51 34 48 / 0 30 40 40

$$

CAZ302-221200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust until early morning. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 34 52 33 49 / 20 40 50 60

Merced 34 51 34 48 / 10 40 50 50

Chowchilla 33 51 34 48 / 20 50 50 60

Madera 33 51 34 49 / 20 40 50 60

Firebaugh 36 52 33 51 / 10 40 30 50

Mendota 36 51 33 51 / 10 30 30 50

$$

CAZ303-221200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain early in

the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 33 51 34 48 / 20 50 60 60

Le Grand 33 51 34 48 / 30 50 60 60

$$

CAZ304-221200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 36 51 33 49 / 0 30 20 50

Avenal 37 50 35 50 / 0 20 10 40

$$

CAZ305-221200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 51 33 51 / 0 30 20 40

Five Points 36 52 33 52 / 0 40 30 50

NAS Lemoore 35 51 33 51 / 0 30 30 50

Kettleman City 37 51 34 51 / 0 20 10 30

$$

CAZ306-221200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

early in the evening. Patchy blowing dust until early morning.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 34 50 33 50 / 30 50 50 70

Kingsburg 34 50 33 51 / 30 50 50 60

Sanger 34 50 33 49 / 40 40 60 70

Kerman 34 51 33 51 / 10 40 50 60

Caruthers 34 51 33 51 / 20 40 40 60

$$

CAZ307-221200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. A 40 percent chance of rain early in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust until early morning. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 34 50 34 48 / 40 50 60 60

Fresno 35 51 35 50 / 30 40 60 60

$$

CAZ308-221200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing

dust early in the evening, then patchy blowing dust late in the

evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to

70 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 45 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs

46 to 54. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 34 52 33 49 / 20 40 50 60

Merced 34 51 34 48 / 10 40 50 50

Chowchilla 33 51 34 48 / 20 50 50 60

Madera 33 51 34 49 / 20 40 50 60

$$

CAZ309-221200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 51 32 51 / 10 30 30 40

Buttonwillow 36 51 32 53 / 10 30 20 40

$$

CAZ310-221200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Slight chance of rain until early morning, then slight

chance of rain and snow late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 33 51 32 51 / 20 50 40 60

Allensworth 34 51 32 51 / 20 50 40 50

Wasco 36 50 33 52 / 20 50 30 40

Delano 34 50 33 51 / 30 50 40 50

McFarland 36 50 33 51 / 30 50 30 50

Shafter 36 50 33 52 / 20 40 20 40

$$

CAZ311-221200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Slight chance of rain until early morning, then slight

chance of rain and snow late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 34 51 32 52 / 10 30 30 50

Hanford 34 51 33 53 / 20 40 40 50

Corcoran 33 51 32 51 / 20 40 40 60

$$

CAZ312-221200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Chance of rain until early morning. Chance of snow after

midnight, then slight chance of rain and snow late in the night.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 34 49 33 49 / 40 50 60 70

Dinuba 34 49 33 49 / 40 40 60 70

Visalia 34 50 33 51 / 30 40 60 60

Exeter 34 49 33 50 / 50 40 60 70

Tulare 35 50 33 51 / 30 40 60 70

Lindsay 34 48 33 49 / 60 40 60 70

Porterville 35 48 33 49 / 60 40 50 60

$$

CAZ313-221200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain

in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

52. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 48 to 54. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs 48 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 50 to 58. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 38 49 36 50 / 10 30 20 40

$$

CAZ314-221200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of snow late in the night. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 38 49 35 51 / 30 40 20 30

$$

CAZ315-221200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 34 48 33 50 / 40 50 40 50

$$

CAZ316-221200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust until early morning.

Chance of rain early in the evening. Slight chance of rain late

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

51. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 52. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 49 to 55. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 58. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 35 48 32 49 / 50 50 20 50

Lamont 36 49 33 51 / 50 50 20 40

Mettler 36 48 31 49 / 40 40 20 40

$$

CAZ317-221200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain early in the evening,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain late in the

evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely and chance of rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 1200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Snow level 1100 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow with rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 26 39 28 36 / 60 60 80 80

$$

CAZ318-221200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and chance

of snow early in the evening, then slight chance of snow late in

the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 21 to 27. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 5 inches. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 20 to 28. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 37. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows 26 to 33. Highs 35 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 34 to 42.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 22 41 22 39 / 70 70 90 80

Bass Lake 20 33 20 33 / 70 70 90 80

$$

CAZ319-221200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust

until early morning. Chance of rain early in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 1300 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations. Snow level 1200 feet. Highs 40 to 46.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 49. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 53. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 45 to 51. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 33 47 34 45 / 40 60 70 70

Three Rivers 28 45 26 45 / 80 50 70 80

Springville 27 40 26 40 / 80 50 70 80

Tule River Reservation 33 43 31 43 / 80 60 70 80

$$

CAZ320-221200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing

dust early in the evening. Rain and snow likely early in the

evening, then chance of snow in the late evening and overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

8 inches. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 39. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely

and chance of rain in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 24 to 32. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 43. Lows

26 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 28 39 29 37 / 60 50 80 80

$$

CAZ321-221200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Rain and snow likely in the evening. Chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

CAZ322-221200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow and chance of rain early in the

evening, then snow likely in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy blowing dust through the night. Snow may be heavy at times

until early morning. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows

23 to 29. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 29 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 31 to 39.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow likely

and rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 37 to 43. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 41. Lows

28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 47. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 30 to 36. Highs 36 to 44. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 18 25 17 27 / 90 60 70 80

$$

CAZ323-221200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust

early in the evening. Snow likely early in the evening, then

chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Slight

chance of snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times

early in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches. Lows

zero to 14 above. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 7 to 21.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 9 inches. Near steady

temperature around 9. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 9 to 21. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 13. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 28. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 22 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 9 to 21. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 20 to 32. Lows 9 to

21.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows -4 18 -3 19 / 90 70 80 70

Wawona 16 31 17 30 / 80 80 90 80

Hetch Hetchy 21 32 20 31 / 80 70 90 80

$$

CAZ324-221200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely early

in the evening, then chance of snow late in the evening. Slight

chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times early

in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to

21. West winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

24 to 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 6 to 8 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 23 to 29. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 29 to 35. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Lows 22 to 28. Highs 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 20 30 20 29 / 90 70 90 80

$$

CAZ325-221200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing

dust early in the evening. Snow likely and rain early in the

evening, then chance of snow late in the evening. Slight chance

of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

16 to 24. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs

24 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 32.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 30 to 38. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 40.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 22 to 28. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 34 to 40. Lows 21 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

CAZ326-221200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust

in the evening. Snow early in the evening. Chance of snow in the

late evening and early morning, then slight chance of snow late

in the night. Snow may be heavy at times early in the evening.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows 1 below to 11 above

zero. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

decreasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches.

Highs 5 to 19. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

11 inches. Near steady temperature around 6. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 7 to 19.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 10. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 15 to 27. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 17. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 31. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 17.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 19 to 31. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 18.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19. Chance of snow

80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 5 15 7 14 / 90 80 80 80

$$

CAZ327-221200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust

in the evening. Snow early in the evening, then chance of snow in

the late evening and overnight. Snow may be heavy at times early

in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 9 inches. Lows 2 to 12.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches. Highs 9 to 21.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to

7 inches. Lows zero to 12 above. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 11 to 23. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 13. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 29. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 22 to 32. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 31.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 8 to 18. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 22 to 32. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 10 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 19 to 29. Chance of snow 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 8 16 9 17 / 80 80 90 80

Shaver Lake 15 25 15 25 / 80 60 90 80

Lake Wishon 11 22 10 23 / 90 70 80 80

$$

CAZ328-221200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Much colder. Snow early in the evening,

then snow likely in the late evening and overnight. Blowing dust

early in the evening, then patchy blowing dust in the late

evening and overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 10 inches. Lows 6 below to 6 above

zero. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 90 mph

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 80 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs zero to 14 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows

9 below to 3 above zero. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 3 to

15. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 5. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 12 to 24. Lows 6 to 16.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 14 to 26. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 2 to 12. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 28.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 2 to 12.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 16 to 28.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 3 to 13. Highs

11 to 23. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 12 30 10 30 / 90 50 60 80

$$

CAZ329-221200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Snow early in the evening. Snow likely late in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Lows

9 to 21. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

Highs 15 to 27. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Near

steady temperature around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 17 to 29. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 20. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 34. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 36. Lows

16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 13 25 13 27 / 80 60 80 80

$$

CAZ330-221200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Much colder. Snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Areas of blowing dust through the

night. Snow may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 18 inches. Lows 6 below to 14 above zero.

West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 2 to 22. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Near steady temperature around 4. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 5 to 23. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 10. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 14 to 30. Lows 8 to 24.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 15 to 31. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 2 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 18 to 32. Lows

3 to 21.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 3 to 23. Highs 14 to 30.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 11 19 8 22 / 90 60 70 80

$$

CAZ331-221200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Much colder. Areas of blowing dust early

in the evening. Blowing dust in the late evening and overnight.

Snow in the evening. Snow likely after midnight, then chance of

snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 25 inches. Lows 6 to 20. West winds 25 to

45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 15 to 27. West winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

70 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Near steady temperature around 14. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 17 to

29. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 34. Lows 17 to 29.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 9 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 34. Lows

11 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

26 to 36. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 13 to 27. Highs 24 to 34. Chance of snow

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 15 30 13 32 / 90 60 60 80

$$

CAZ332-221200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Areas of blowing dust in the late evening and overnight.

Chance of rain early in the evening. Snow likely until early

morning. Chance of snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at

times until early morning. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

24 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 18 22 19 25 / 80 50 50 60

Kernville 23 37 23 39 / 80 40 40 50

Lake Isabella 27 38 27 39 / 80 40 40 50

Weldon 26 38 26 40 / 70 30 30 50

$$

CAZ333-221200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Areas of blowing dust through the

night. Chance of rain early in the evening. Snow likely until

early morning. Chance of snow late in the night. Snow may be

heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation up to

12 inches. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 24 to 34. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

20 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 31 to 41. Lows

25 to 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. Lows

23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 43. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

31 to 41. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ334-221200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

and slight chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of

snow in the late evening and overnight. Areas of blowing dust

early in the evening. Blowing dust in the late evening and

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 21 to 29. West winds

30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 31 to

39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

24 to 32. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 45. Lows

28 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 24 30 24 33 / 60 60 30 60

Tehachapi 22 31 21 35 / 60 50 30 60

Twin Oaks 27 34 27 37 / 70 40 30 50

$$

CAZ335-221200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear early in the evening

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust early in the

evening, then areas of blowing dust in the late evening and early

morning. Blowing dust late in the night. Slight chance of snow in

the late evening and early morning. Slight chance of rain after

midnight, then chance of snow late in the night. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 34 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then snow likely and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level

2700 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 46. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 29 40 26 41 / 30 40 20 50

$$

CAZ336-221200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Much colder. Mostly clear early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow in the

late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow

late in the night. Patchy blowing dust early in the evening.

Areas of blowing dust in the late evening and overnight. Lows

22 to 34. West winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to

45 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level

2600 feet. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

35 to 47. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 22 29 20 32 / 20 50 20 70

Frazier Park 18 33 15 36 / 40 40 20 60

$$

CAZ337-221200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Mostly clear. Blowing dust

through the night. Slight chance of rain and snow late in the

evening. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 40 to 60 mph decreasing to 35 to 50 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 90 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs 42 to 48. West

winds 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 50. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Snow level 2300 feet. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 45 31 48 / 20 0 0 10

Ridgecrest 33 48 30 49 / 10 0 0 10

$$

CAZ338-221200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of

snow and slight chance of rain early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of snow in the late evening and overnight.

Blowing dust through the night. Snow may be heavy at times early

in the evening. Lows 25 to 31. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts

to around 85 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Colder, sunny. Chance of snow in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

41. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 36 to 44. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42. Lows

27 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 34. Highs 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 31 42 28 44 / 40 20 20 50

$$

CAZ339-221200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

early in the evening, then blowing dust in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of snow in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with

gusts to around 85 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much colder. Sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 33 41 31 43 / 10 0 0 20

California City 31 44 28 45 / 30 20 10 40

Edwards AFB 31 45 27 46 / 10 10 10 30

Rosamond 30 45 26 45 / 20 20 10 30

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather