CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 5, 2023

_____

216 FPUS56 KMTR 061001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

CAZ505-070100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 56 44 57 / 50 10

$$

CAZ503-070100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ502-070100-

Marin Coastal Range-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

$$

CAZ506-070100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 65 40 66 / 60 20

San Rafael 48 63 46 64 / 40 30

Napa 47 62 43 64 / 50 30

$$

CAZ504-070100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 61 44 64 / 60 30

$$

CAZ006-070100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 58 48 60 / 30 20

Ocean Beach 48 57 48 57 / 30 20

$$

CAZ509-070100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-070100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 62 50 63 / 30 20

Oakland 50 61 48 63 / 30 30

Fremont 49 63 47 65 / 30 20

Redwood City 48 64 46 66 / 30 20

Mountain View 50 63 48 64 / 30 20

$$

CAZ510-070100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 65 45 68 / 40 30

Livermore 46 64 44 67 / 40 20

$$

CAZ513-070100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 64 48 67 / 30 20

Morgan Hill 45 63 44 68 / 20 20

$$

CAZ512-070100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s

to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ515-070100-

East Bay Hills-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ514-070100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ529-070100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 60 43 63 / 30 30

$$

CAZ530-070100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 60 46 60 / 20 10

Big Sur 42 57 44 61 / 20 10

$$

CAZ528-070100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 62 46 63 / 20 10

Carmel Valley 43 62 43 64 / 20 10

Hollister 46 61 45 65 / 10 10

$$

CAZ516-070100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 64 43 69 / 10 10

$$

CAZ517-070100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near

40. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ518-070100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sat May 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 63 40 68 / 10 10

$$

