CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

_____

947 FPUS56 KMTR 271001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-280100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 73 48 70 /

$$

CAZ503-280100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

CAZ502-280100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ506-280100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 88 52 87 /

San Rafael 47 84 51 80 /

Napa 46 86 54 86 /

$$

CAZ504-280100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 87 62 87 /

$$

CAZ006-280100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 75 51 71 /

Ocean Beach 47 68 49 66 /

$$

CAZ509-280100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ508-280100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 77 53 75 /

Oakland 50 81 52 78 /

Fremont 48 88 57 87 /

Redwood City 49 86 54 84 /

Mountain View 50 84 57 83 /

$$

CAZ510-280100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 91 55 90 /

Livermore 47 91 58 91 /

$$

CAZ513-280100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 89 59 89 /

Morgan Hill 47 89 58 90 /

$$

CAZ512-280100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph...

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ515-280100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ514-280100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

CAZ529-280100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 79 51 78 /

$$

CAZ530-280100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 70 52 71 /

Big Sur 54 76 57 76 /

$$

CAZ528-280100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 79 54 78 /

Carmel Valley 52 82 59 82 /

Hollister 44 86 57 86 /

$$

CAZ516-280100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 90 58 92 /

$$

CAZ517-280100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

50s.

$$

CAZ518-280100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 89 58 91 /

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

_____

