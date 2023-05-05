CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 4, 2023 _____ 847 FPUS56 KSGX 051050 ZFPSGX Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California National Weather Service San Diego CA 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 CAZ552-052115- Orange County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs 63 to 66. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 53. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 54. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 68. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 54. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 55. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 68. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 55. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 53. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. $$ CAZ554-052115- Orange County Inland Areas- Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 71. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 73. $$ CAZ043-052115- San Diego County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs 64 to 67. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 53. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming to 10 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 67 near the coast to 68 inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 54. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 near the coast to 66 inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 54. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 53. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 near the coast to 66 inland. $$ CAZ050-052115- San Diego County Valleys- Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Warmer. Highs 64 to 67 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 68 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills. Areas of winds west to 10 mph... becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming to 10 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 72 in the western valleys to 71 to 76 near the foothills. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 51. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 68 in the western valleys to 68 to 73 near the foothills. $$ CAZ048-052115- San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire- Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs 63 to 67. Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 70. Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south overnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 75. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 51. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to 69. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. $$ CAZ057-052115- Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills- 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming to 10 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 50. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 49. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72. $$ CAZ055-052115- San Bernardino County Mountains- Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 50 to 60 below 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet this afternoon. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 30 to 40 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 36 above 6000 feet to 34 to 43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph... becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 65 to 75 below 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 61 to 71 below 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 55 to 64 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to 73 below 6000 feet. $$ CAZ056-052115- Riverside County Mountains- Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Isolated snow showers this morning. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet this afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 77. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65. Snow level 6500 feet in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 75. $$ CAZ058-052115- San Diego County Mountains- Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph... becoming 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 78. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 73. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 43. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75. $$ CAZ060-052115- Apple and Lucerne Valleys- Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 78. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 84. $$ CAZ065-052115- San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning- 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Warmer. Highs around 67 through the pass to 74 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 through the pass to 54 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to 76 to 81 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 through the pass to 57 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs around 77 through the pass to 84 to 87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 51 to 60. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 79 through the pass to 90 in the northern Coachella Valley. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 61. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 78 through the pass to 85 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 49 to 58. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70 through the pass to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80 through the pass to 86 to 89 in the northern Coachella Valley. $$ CAZ061-052115- Coachella Valley- Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 59. Areas of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 61. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 58. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 59. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. $$ CAZ062-052115- San Diego County Deserts- Including the city of Borrego Springs 350 AM PDT Fri May 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 81. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 62. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 94. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 63. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 92. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 59. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 78 to 82. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 59. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. $$