CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 30, 2023

110 FPUS56 KSGX 011019

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

CAZ552-012130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Highs 61 to 64.

Areas of winds southeast 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with

gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then areas of

drizzle overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 47 to 51. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. Areas

of winds northwest 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 49 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 61 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67.

CAZ554-012130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then mostly

cloudy this afternoon. Highs 62 to 66. Areas of winds south 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then areas of

drizzle overnight. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 65. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows

44 to 50. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 65. Areas

of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

62 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ043-012130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Highs around 62.

Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of

winds west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 62. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows

47 to 52. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 62. Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph...becoming

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 49 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 68.

CAZ050-012130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around

62 in the western valleys to 57 to 61 near the foothills. Areas

of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Patchy fog overnight.

Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with areas of

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the

foothills. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds

southwest to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ048-012130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs

62 to 68. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then

areas of drizzle overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

39 to 48. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 64. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64. Areas of winds southwest to

10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 59 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 74.

CAZ057-012130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs

55 to 63. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then

areas of drizzle overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

36 to 46. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds southwest

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Snow level

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 55 to 61. Snow

level 5000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.

CAZ055-012130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming southwest 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 31 above 6000 feet

to 29 to 39 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 30 above 6000 feet to

28 to 37 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 50 to 59 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Breezy.

Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to 46 to 54 below

6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55 above

6000 feet to 52 to 61 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 56 to 66 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to 70 below

6000 feet.

CAZ056-012130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

29 to 39. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 70 mph...

becoming 65 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to

63. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 26 to

36. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

53 to 63. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 57. Snow level

5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 72.

CAZ058-012130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs

54 to 64. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 39. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 29 to

38. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

53 to 62. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

32 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 71.

CAZ060-012130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Breezy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

CAZ065-012130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs around 70 through the

pass to 77 to 82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 40 to 55 mph with gusts to 80 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust. Cooler. Lows around 45 through the pass to

52 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 40 to

55 mph. Gusts to 80 mph...becoming 75 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 through the pass to

72 to 76 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45 through the pass

to 52 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 65 through the pass to 72 to 76 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 62 through the pass to 69 to 72 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 through the pass to

75 to 79 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 through the pass to

79 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 through the pass to 84 to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-012130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Not

as hot. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 50 to 54. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 81. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ062-012130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

319 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 82 to

87. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

47 to 55. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 79. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 47 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 89.

